Ashurst boosts NQ pay to £105k
Silver circle firm moves rookie solicitor salaries into three figure territory
Ashurst has joined rival elite law firms in boosting the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) solicitors in London.
The silver circle firm increased base pay from £90,000 to £105,000, equating to an extra £15,000 or 17%, excluding bonus.
The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows that this will put Ashurst NQs on the same levels of cash as their counterparts at Herbert Smith Freehills and Baker McKenzie.
The increase will take effect from 1 May 2022 — a year after the firm’s 2021 increase of NQ salaries from £85,500 to £90,000.
A firm spokesperson told Legal Cheek:
“We continuously monitor market conditions, remuneration trends and movements and make targeted adjustments where necessary. We are pleased to confirm our basic pay for newly qualified lawyers in London will be at least £105,000, with effect from 1 May 2022.”
Ashurst recruits around 40 trainees in London each year and scored 10 A* or A grades in 8 out of 10 categories in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey.
Sam
“With effect from 1 May 2022”. Why not now? Looks stingy.
Means an NQ’s comp for 2022 will be £100k, not £105k.
Anon
Start of their financial year.
Applying pay increases at the start of the company’s financial year is standard across most businesses, saves accounting hassle. They might backdate to 1 Jan and give, effectively, a mini-bonus in May to compensate for it.
Anon
Other firms have applied an exceptional raise from either 1 November 2021 or 1 January 2022, including the likes of Stephenson Harwood who will now be paying associates same as ashurst till May next year – utterly cheap from the latter!
True
Not quite right – £100k from January then £105k from May
sick of making the same point
err you do realise that CC made its salary increases effective 2 months from when they were announced, and A&O made its salary increases effective from the next month?
why didn’t these two firms delay the pay rises?
this is misleading from Ashurst. they’re getting good PR without deserving it. anyone starting before May (does the firm have two intakes? is there a march intake?) will not be paid the NQ salary above.
Georgio
It’s silly because judging by the current pace of this pay war, by May £105k will probably be at the lower end of the SC/MC