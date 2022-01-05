Ashurst boosts NQ pay to £105k

Silver circle firm moves rookie solicitor salaries into three figure territory

Ashurst has joined rival elite law firms in boosting the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) solicitors in London.

The silver circle firm increased base pay from £90,000 to £105,000, equating to an extra £15,000 or 17%, excluding bonus.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows that this will put Ashurst NQs on the same levels of cash as their counterparts at Herbert Smith Freehills and Baker McKenzie.

The increase will take effect from 1 May 2022 — a year after the firm’s 2021 increase of NQ salaries from £85,500 to £90,000.

A firm spokesperson told Legal Cheek:

“We continuously monitor market conditions, remuneration trends and movements and make targeted adjustments where necessary. We are pleased to confirm our basic pay for newly qualified lawyers in London will be at least £105,000, with effect from 1 May 2022.”

Ashurst recruits around 40 trainees in London each year and scored 10 A* or A grades in 8 out of 10 categories in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey.