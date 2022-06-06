Bank Holiday round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the long weekend

Russian litigants left struggling to find lawyers for court actions [Financial Times]

Charlotte Proudman: The Depp-Heard verdict is a gag order for women [Washington Post]

Accountants could seize legal market under audit plans [The Times] (£)

Boris Johnson prepares law to override Northern Ireland Protocol [The Telegraph]

Brexit plot for EU laws bonfire torn apart with warning UK goods ‘unsellable in Europe’ [Express]

Metro Bank faces legal battle over coin-counting software [City A.M.]

Hands off our park: Shrewsbury takes its council to the supreme court [The Guardian]

Mums demand change to stillbirth law saying ‘we just want our babies recognised’ [Mirror]

Woman sparks debate by giving herself a tattoo of Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez [Independent]

Suspected shooter who killed retired Wisconsin judge in ‘targeted’ attack identified [The Guardian]

“If we are being honest, a lot of factors for securing a TC after your vac scheme is due to luck and things beyond your control. You can be the ‘best vac schemer’ and do everything right and you still might not get it…” [Legal Cheek comments]

