HSF confirms SQE maintenance grant of £17,000

Matches moves by Freshfields and Linklaters 💷

Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF) has confirmed future trainees completing the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) will receive £17,000 in financial support.

The maintenance grant is available to those commencing their studies from September onwards and will be split across two payments of £8,500, according to an email seen by Legal Cheek.

The £17,000 sum matches that dished out by fellow City Consortium members Freshfields and Linklaters, whilst Slaughter and May will provide £16,000.

As a member of the Consortium, HSF’s future trainees will complete a bespoke, 11-month SQE prep programme with BPP University Law School, which as revealed by Legal Cheek last month, includes a mini-training contract with a virtual law firm.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows HSF recruits around 60 trainees each year and offers those undertaking the Legal Practice Course (LPC) a recently improved maintenance grant of £12,500

Away from the Consortium, Clifford Chance and Weil Gotshal — both of which have SQE training deals in place with The University of Law — provide £12,500 in financial support.

News of the uplift comes a little under a week after Baker McKenzie revealed it will provide an additional £4,000 in support to TC-holders completing the LPC and experiencing financial difficulties. This grant, dubbed ‘Baker Boost’, comes on top of the £10,000 in maintenance already provided as standard by the firm.