HSF confirms SQE maintenance grant of £17,000

By Thomas Connelly on
2

Matches moves by Freshfields and Linklaters 💷

Herbert Smith Freehills’ London office

Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF) has confirmed future trainees completing the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) will receive £17,000 in financial support.

The maintenance grant is available to those commencing their studies from September onwards and will be split across two payments of £8,500, according to an email seen by Legal Cheek.

The £17,000 sum matches that dished out by fellow City Consortium members Freshfields and Linklaters, whilst Slaughter and May will provide £16,000.

As a member of the Consortium, HSF’s future trainees will complete a bespoke, 11-month SQE prep programme with BPP University Law School, which as revealed by Legal Cheek last month, includes a mini-training contract with a virtual law firm.

The 2022 Legal Cheek SQE Provider List

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows HSF recruits around 60 trainees each year and offers those undertaking the Legal Practice Course (LPC) a recently improved maintenance grant of £12,500

Away from the Consortium, Clifford Chance and Weil Gotshal — both of which have SQE training deals in place with The University of Law — provide £12,500 in financial support.

News of the uplift comes a little under a week after Baker McKenzie revealed it will provide an additional £4,000 in support to TC-holders completing the LPC and experiencing financial difficulties. This grant, dubbed ‘Baker Boost’, comes on top of the £10,000 in maintenance already provided as standard by the firm.

2 Comments

Anon

The fact that slaughters think it okay to undercut by a grand shows how cheap they are as a firm…

(7)(1)

Anonymous

“Baker Boost”

🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴

(0)(0)

