Criminal bar strike in pics 📸

Barristers join picket lines across the country

CBA chair Jo Sidhu QC address the crowds outside the Central Criminal Court in London – Credit @jonblackbsb

Criminal barristers joined picket lines outside court buildings across England and Wales today in protest over the government’s legal aid reforms.

The decision to down tools comes a week after barristers voted overwhelmingly in favour of days of strike action, with the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) warning that the government’s proposed fee increases will not “keep the wheels of justice turning”.

The industrial action will initially see criminal barristers down tools for two days from today, with further strikes planned for the following weeks.

The Justice Secretary Dominic Raab described the action as “regrettable” and encouraged barristers to accept what he says equates to a “15% pay rise”.

Below is round-up of some of the more eye-catching images from the first day of protests.

London

Birmingham

Bristol

Cardiff

Leeds

Manchester

This article will be updated throughout the day.

Dan

It’s crazy how the criminal bar has become such an unattractive career route now compared to years ago

Aspiring lawyers would want to become a criminal lawyer from watching Silk and other shows

Harry W

And if we are being honest, no corporate deal is anywhere near as interesting as the cases you deal with in criminal law

Even studying criminal law at an academic level is far more intellectually stimulating than any employment, IP, competition law etc module

And I’m saying this as someone who is a trainee at a corporate law firm

NeverQC

It’s a shame the pay as a barrister now isn’t as promising in comparison to the solicitor route, especially the likes of salaries at a top city firm

In all honestly, the six figure salaries these law firms are offering are blinding students and heavily swaying their decisions to pick the solicitor route

Years ago when the salary was on more of a level playing field whether you chose the barrister route or solicitor route the law students made their decisions more based on the area of law they liked – can’t say the same thing now

Olde Skool

Robing outside of court is poor form. Robing outside of court for PR purposes is worse.

Flying Picket

What do we want? A 25% increase not a 15% one.
When do we want it? In the middle of a national public sector pay crunch that means our demands are hopeless.

Civil Junior Barrister

The state of the comments on this website – you should be ashamed. It is no secret among the entire legal profession how parlous the situation is at the Criminal Bar, and in the CJS generally.

Solidarity with my ciminal colleagues.

