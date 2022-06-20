Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Former UK Supreme Court judge says it is ‘unsatisfactory’ that the European Court of Human Rights made Rwanda ruling behind closed doors but insists pulling out is ‘ridiculous’ [Mail Online]

Court support service under threat as Ministry of Justice pulls funding [The Guardian]

Attorney General Suella Braverman risks prioritising politics over law, warns former minister [iNews]

DWF reviews office space in Walkie Talkie as workers stay home post-pandemic [The Telegraph] (£)

How Rwanda flight was stopped by a top barrister and a Corbynite [The Times] (£)

Prince Andrew faces new legal battle over claims ‘he was at Epstein’s mansion night paedo raped teen’ [Mirror]

Barrister, 57, is feared dead in Seychelles jungle after going missing during hiking trip [Mail Online]

‘I’m desperate’: the Britons facing court alone who rely on helpline support [The Guardian]

‘I took British Airways to court because it cancelled my flight — and I won’ [The Telegraph] (£)

Johnny Depp Warns Amber Heard More Legal Action Is Possible After Her Tell-All Interview [LAD Bible]

“It’s frustrating that all these law firms only succumb to the pay rises and grant increases once they are pressured by seeing their competitor firms doing so, who were also pestered by their future trainee cohorts. Why don’t they just listen to us in the first place??” [Legal Cheek comments]

