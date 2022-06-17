White & Case boosts maintenance grant by over 60% in response to ‘increased cost of living’
Future trainees to receive £17k a year during LPC and GDL
White & Case has confirmed to Legal Cheek that it has increased financial support for future trainees taking the Legal Practice Course (LPC) and Postgraduate Diploma in Law (PGDL).
The international firm provided £10,500 in maintenance to its future joiners sitting the LPC, and has now increased this by over 60% to £17,000. Similarly, non-law graduates required to take the PGDL received £7,500 in financial support — a figure which has jumped a whopping 126% to £17,000. The firm also covers the cost of both courses.
In an email seen by Legal Cheek, White & Case told its future rookies that this move was in recognition of the “increased cost of living: which will create difficulties for many to meet [their] financial commitments”.
The uplifts apply to future trainees commencing their studies from September with the University of Law.
The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows the firm recruits around 50 trainees each year on a starting salary of £52,000.
The extra cash follows similar moves made by a raft of City firms. Most recently, Legal Cheek reported on Baker McKenzie introducing its ‘Baker Boost grant’ to support future trainees experiencing financial difficulties.
