Virtual student event THIS WEEK: How inclusive is the SQE? — with BPP

Thursday 16 June, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually



With new routes to qualification and a different style of assessments to the Legal Practice Course (LPC), the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) provides an opportunity to improve diversity and inclusion within the legal profession.

Legal Cheek is partnering with BPP University Law School on the afternoon of Thursday 16 June to discuss the potential of the SQE to broaden access to training as a lawyer. A panel of expert speakers, including Amy Marren, solicitor apprentice at BPP and double Paralympian, will explore the different components of the SQE from a D&I perspective. For example, what scholarships and funding options are available? And how does the structure of the course and associated qualifying work experience requirement enable students to earn money and gain valuable professional experience while they learn?

Date: Thursday 16 June 2022

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

Also on the agenda will be an exploration on the D&I impact of multiple choice and skills-based assessments under the SQE regime. And, what is being done to ensure that the assessments are fair and inclusive and don’t foster an attainment gap between students of different backgrounds?

The speakers will bring these various threads together to offer advice to students as they apply for QWE and training contracts, and prepare to embark on the road to qualification.

Following the panel discussion there will be virtual networking with the speakers and the BPP University Law School team.

Secure your place now.