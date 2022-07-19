Battle of the gowns: Ede & Ravenscroft sees off competition claim

Legal attire specialist did not abuse dominant market position, tribunal finds

The Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) has found that London’s oldest tailor and robe maker, Ede & Ravenscroft, did not abuse its dominant position when supplying graduation gowns to universities across the UK.

Ede & Ravenscroft (E&R), which also makes barristers gowns and shirts, amongst other legal garb, operates a business-to-business model for the provision of graduation robes, contracting directly with client universities. For the 2018-19 academic year, E&R supplied academic dress for use at 80.5% of universities in the UK.

Represented by Brick Court’s Fergus Randolph QC and One Essex Court’s Derek Spitz, start-up competitor Churchill Gowns mounted a challenge against E&R under sections 2 and 18 of the Competition Act 1998.

Churchill Gowns operates a business-to-consumer model where it allows students to engage its services directly without going through the university. It alleged that, E&R’s agreements with universities granting “official supplier” status had the effect of conferring de jure or de facto exclusivity preventing Churchill Gowns from accessing the market.

The CAT held that, although E&R did hold a dominant position, the B2B academic clothing provider had not abused its dominant position and that its agreements with universities were not anti-competitive for the purposes of the Chapter I prohibition.

E&R was represented by One Essex Court’s Conall Patton QC and Monckton Chambers’ Michael Armitage.