Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

What if Boris Johnson refuses to resign? [The Law and Policy Blog]

A question of honesty: solicitor struck off for fare evasion [Law Society Blog]

The Roe vs Wade decision is resonating in Europe [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)

The many rooms of British law [The Critic]

How Bored Apes are changing the law [Legal Cheek]

Lord chancellor must ‘rein in’ colleagues [A Lawyer Writes]

Don’t assume barristers like me are overpaid — here’s why we’re on strike [Metro]

The emerging ‘Nothing to See Here’ judicial review defences [UK Constitutional Law Association]

Junior barristers reveal the truth about legal aid [Law Society Gazette]