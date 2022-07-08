Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
What if Boris Johnson refuses to resign? [The Law and Policy Blog]
A question of honesty: solicitor struck off for fare evasion [Law Society Blog]
The Roe vs Wade decision is resonating in Europe [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)
The many rooms of British law [The Critic]
How Bored Apes are changing the law [Legal Cheek]
Lord chancellor must ‘rein in’ colleagues [A Lawyer Writes]
Don’t assume barristers like me are overpaid — here’s why we’re on strike [Metro]
The emerging ‘Nothing to See Here’ judicial review defences [UK Constitutional Law Association]
Junior barristers reveal the truth about legal aid [Law Society Gazette]
