Clydes and BLM tie-up goes live

New £700 million firm 🤝

The tie-up between international law firm Clyde & Co and insurance law specialist BLM has officially gone live today.

The newly-combined firm has a global turnover of over £700 million and is now home to around 3,300 legal professionals, including partners. It has 60 offices across the globe, 14 of which are in the UK.

BLM’s teams have become part of Clyde’s global insurance practice, with the majority joining its casualty insurance division. Other sizeable groups have joined the firm’s professional liability, healthcare and business advisory teams.

Th new outfit will be known as a Clyde & Co.

Prior to the merger, The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows Clydes was the bigger of the two firms with an annual trainee intake of around 45. BLM, meanwhile, recruited around 25 rookies each year. Both firms scored an A for training in our Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey.

Clydes partner Chris Murray commented: “The merger is our response to insurers’ changing needs. By combining our businesses, we have created a new foundation for casualty claims built on scale, expertise and an innovative vision for the use of technology.”

Matthew Harrington, BLM’s former senior partner, added: