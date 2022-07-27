Kaplan offers new SQE assessment dates after ‘IT issue’ forced cancellations

First one next week

Kaplan has confirmed the rescheduled assessment dates for students who were unable to sit parts of the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) as a result of last week’s “IT issue”.

A spokesperson for the assessment provider said students now have the option to sit the first of two ‘functioning legal knowledge’ (FLK1) exams on 4 August. The second exam, FLK2, will take place on 8 August.

An IT glitch at a test centre in Hammersmith last Thursday meant around 100 aspiring lawyers were unable to sit FLK1. Students reported waiting around for up to five hours in “very warm rooms” before eventually being told by invigilators that the assessment had been cancelled.

Amid concerns the issue would not be fixed in time, Kaplan took the decision to cancel the FLK2 assessment which was scheduled to place on Monday at the Hammersmith centre.

Students were left less than impressed by the cancellations, with one telling us: “I am at a loss for words with respect to this situation. The whole situation was appalling.” Another said it “really isn’t acceptable” given they are “paying over £1,500 for SQE1 exams”.

If the new dates aren’t suitable, students can also request a refund and take the test(s) at a later stage, such as January 2023 which is the next scheduled date.

“If candidates are unable — or choose not — to attend the rescheduled exam(s), we will provide them with a refund of either their assessment fee or a voucher to be used against a future booking of SQE1 assessment,” the spokesperson said.