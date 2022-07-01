Top commercial chambers join forces to launch new social mobility mentoring scheme

One-on-one guidance, application workshops and more, with applications now open

A group of 20 leading commercial chambers have joined forces to launch a new mentoring programme with the aim of encouraging students from under-represented groups to pursue careers as barristers.

To qualify for the scheme, applicants will have started university, but need not yet be studying law, and must fall into a group which is considered under-represented at the commercial bar.

The group behind the scheme, The Commercial Bar Association (COMBAR), gives examples as being applicants with a predominantly state school education, first generation applicants, applicants with disabilities, women, black applicants, and LGBTQ+ applicants. They emphasise that this list is non-exhaustive.

Places on the scheme will be allocated based on the student’s need and potential, with both given equal weight. Assessment criteria include intellectual ability, ability to write/speak persuasively, and evidence of a desire to pursue a career at the bar. Educational and social background will also be taken into consideration, as will extenuating circumstances.

Those who are successful in their application will be allocated an individual mentor who will be a member of one of the participating sets of chambers. Over the course of the scheme, the mentor and mentee will arrange a number of one-on-one mentoring meetings, with mentees also invited to attend a workshop on applications for pupillage and a social event with fellow mentees and members from participating chambers.

Commenting on the new mentoring programme, COMBAR chair and Essex Court Chambers tenant David Joseph QC told Legal Cheek:

“The promotion of diversity at the commercial bar is one of COMBAR’s core aims. It is vital that the commercial bar recruits from the most talented future practitioners, including, in particular, those from backgrounds that have traditionally been under-represented. This mentoring scheme is an important further step in promoting access and demonstrating that the commercial bar is open to all with the ability to succeed.”

Legal Cheek is also pleased to announce it will act as exclusive media partner for the programme, ensuring that it reaches as many potential applicants as possible.

To apply, students should complete this application form by 4pm on Friday 16 September 2022.

In addition to the mentoring scheme, COMBAR also provides up to ten COMBAR scholarships (funded work placements for students from less affluent backgrounds) per year through Inner Temple and Middle Temple, and two scholarships per year for black or mixed black ethnicity students to study the BCL at the University of Oxford.

The participating chambers are: Blackstone Chambers; Brick Court Chambers; Devereux Chambers; Essex Court Chambers; Fountain Court Chambers; Gatehouse Chambers; Henderson Chambers; Keating Chambers; One Essex Court; 7 King’s Bench Walk; 11 King’s Bench Walk; Monckton Chambers; 4 New Square; 4 Pump Court; Serle Court; South Square; 2 Temple Gardens; Twenty Essex; 3 Verulam Buildings; and XXIV Old Buildings.

You can meet many of the chambers participating in the mentoring scheme at The Legal Cheek Virtual Pupillage Fairs on 8 October and 1 December 2022. Applications for the October Fair are now open.