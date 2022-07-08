Virtual student event on TUESDAY: Take control of your future legal career through the SQE — with Shoosmiths, The College of Legal Practice and Acuity Law

Tuesday 12 July, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

The Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) is creating new routes to qualification, allowing aspiring solicitors to take their career into their own hands.

Under the new SQE regime aspiring solicitors are no longer required to complete a traditional training contract with an employer sponsoring you from the beginning. The SQE puts you in the driving seat and there are many options for you to become a solicitor.

The legal sector has now aligned its main professional qualification route with other professional services with one central set of assessments, the SQE. How you prepare for them and when you get your work experience is down to you.

This new path to qualification gives you the chance to shape your own training, with flexibility in courses, including ‘earn while you learn’, limiting your costs and time commitments. The reality is that not everyone can study full-time for a further year after university. Then comes the opportunities brought through qualifying work experience (QWE); there are many roles, opportunities and organisations that you can consider to progress your SQE pathway.

On the afternoon of Tuesday 12 July Legal Cheek is partnering with The College of Legal Practice for a virtual student event to explore how aspiring solicitors can make the most of the SQE to qualify in a way that works for you, your circumstances and your future career.

Date: Tuesday 12 July

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

We will be hearing from a range of speakers who will discuss the new study and qualification opportunities presented by the SQE. The panel will feature Natalie Watkiss, who works in leadership and management development, coaching/mentoring and apprenticeships at leading law firm Shoosmiths, The College of Legal Practice’s CEO Giles Proctor, Programme Leader Kathryn Newton, non-executive College of Legal Practice board member and former solicitor at magic circle law firm Freshfields Isabel Parker, and HR Manager at Acuity Law Nicola Wellman.

Following the panel discussion there will be virtual networking with The College of Legal Practice to find out more about the College’s courses, including SQE1 Preparation Course, the LLM in Legal Practice and the College’s conversion course for non-law graduates, the Graduate Foundation in Law Programme.

