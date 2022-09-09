Applications now open for Legal Cheek’s October UK Virtual Law Fair 2022.
By Legal Cheek on
All the leading law firms in one place
Applications are now open for the biggest virtual law fair of the graduate recruitment year taking place between 2-5pm on Tuesday 11 October. Secure your place now.
A lot of firms will be there!
The October UK Virtual Fair is the second of three we are holding throughout the autumn, with September held last week and a further date in November. Each Fair features video walk-ins with 70+ law firms as well as six back-to-back careers and commercial awareness workshops delivered by leading solicitors.