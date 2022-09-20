Bank Holiday round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the long weekend

Striking barristers to meet new Justice Secretary [Independent]

Policing anti-monarchy protestors properly ‘not a hard job’, insists barrister behind blank-placard experiment [LBC News]

Santander hired law firm to investigate bankers’ strip club trip [Financial Times]

What did the public really think about lockdown law? [Prospect Magazine]

Greenpeace takes legal action over EU’s ‘green’ label for gas and nuclear [Reuters]

Veteran, lawyer and teacher among nearly 200 recipients of Queen’s Birthday Honours to be invited to state funeral [Sky News]

King Charles III set to change law to stop non-working royals from acting as official stand-in [iNews]

Truss plan to axe sugar tax runs into legal and parliamentary hitches [The Guardian]

The lawless world of crypto scams [Financial Times]

“I’d be interested to hear from criminal barristers involved in recruiting pupils. Have application numbers dropped? Are pupillages being left unfilled? And who is taking them: people who are financially independent, or are ordinary people still applying?’ [Legal Cheek comments]

