Lawyers enter new era of KCs and Rex v. criminal prosecutions.

By William Holmes on
13

Move from QC to KC effective immediately

Image via Wikimedia Commons

Law firms and members of the legal profession have been paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died on 8 September at the age 96.

Her death marks an important change to legal formalities.

The Crown Office has advised that the title of Queen’s Counsel (QC) be changed to King’s Counsel (KC) with immediate effect. Barristers who have taken silk have accordingly changed their titles on social media and elsewhere. John Machell, a silk at Serle Court, wrote: “just amended my email footer from QC to KC. A mundane and unimportant task in itself, but poignant and affecting for me personally.”

Criminal prosecutions, cited as ‘R v Smith’, will now stand for Rex instead of Regina, whilst the Queen’s Bench Division will be renamed the King’s Bench Division. The first case to be called into court in the name of The King since 1952 took place at the Old Bailey this morning.

There will be a seven-day mourning period during which, according to a 2017 blog by the former Lord Justice of Appeal Sir Henry Brook, judges and KCs were traditionally expected to don mourning bands and weepers, whilst juniors only need to wear mourning bands.

The blog explains that this was last observed in court in 1991 following the death of King Olaf V of Norway. However, Roddy Dunlop KC, Dean of the Faculty of Advocates, has pointed out that weepers are not required to be worn, following a direction issued by Her Majesty the Queen last year on the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh. He added: “We may not wear weepers any more, but we shall mourn her nonetheless.”

The Criminal Bar Association is also reported to have cancelled its planned protests next week outside courts and at Parliament as a mark respect. The indefinite, uninterrupted strike by criminal barristers, however, will continue throughout the mourning period.

Several lawyers have recounted personal experiences with the late Queen. Allen & Overy lawyer and founder of GROW mentoring, Justin Farrance shared this:

“I rarely speak about my role working as part of The Royal Household, walking through the corridors of Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

One thing I always noticed was that regardless of whether it was a President, Prime Minister or celebrity standing in the room, when Her Majesty walked through the door, everyone’s attention turned and was captivated by her presence and constant desire to serve, mine included. A leader like no other until the very end. 🙏”

Her Honour Judge Melissa Clarke recounts:

“When HM Queen came to open the Rolls Building, she was ushered into a room in which were waiting all the judges. She looked at the ermine-clad serried ranks of Chancery judges, smiled, and said crisply “Where are the women?”.

A look of panic crossed multiple faces, until someone saw three female chancery-specialist district judges in a dark corner. “There they are!” he shouted. So the Queen went to talk to them. What a woman.”

Anon

Great article. Thanks.

Blob

Why is Justin Farrance being quoted in the same article as QCs and judges?

Anon

KCs…

Blob

Sorry.

Why is Justin Farrance being quoted in the same article as KCs and judges?

SourLemon

It’s a small change of just 1 letter, but what it signifies is much harder to put in letters and words.
Let’s see what happens next..

Alan

So incredibly disrespectful. Even for the death of our Queen, those attention seekers can’t stop their pointless strike? I’m sure whatever sympathy anyone had left will evaporate now.

Strike? Nah - Actually Gotta Pay My Bills

It’s not a pointless strike – it will make all those in the UK who rely on free school meals and housing benefit know that criminal barristers really are lying when they claim that they too live in ‘poverty’.

Anon

And when said people entitled to legal aid can’t get representation because there is no longer a criminal bar because too few juniors make it through the first years of practice because barristers are not funded properly and adequately, tell that to them then.

How many professions will have a change in title and day to day workings (Regina to Rex)? They are closely tied to the monarchy. They recognize the significance of the death of the Queen.

They are not protesting and making public demonstrations as planned because they are not, as you say, “attention seekers”. Instead, the profession wants to pay its respect to the Queen, despite the sheer lack of general media attention the barrister strike is getting because of the number of more public/personable professions striking at the same time, as well as all the other crises happening.

Al

Stephen King tells of a kid he knew growing up who would check the local obituary column every day, and then cross people out of the phone book.

Yesterday I was drafting an application for a case that’s currently in the Queen’s Bench Division. But I checked and I did have to change that to King’s Bench Division.

It was weird. I felt a little bit like that kid.

Anon

Riveting stuff. Have you optioned the film rights to this tale yet?

Mobey

What on earth are mourning bands?

Helpful

You can hire then for funerals. The play a medley of depressing dirges, usually a 4 or 5 piece outfit. They do need support because their work dropped dramatically after the proliferation of Spotify playlists of funeral music.

Anon

As much as I enjoy the above definition, you know the two strips of fabric under a barrister’s collar, they are called bands. Mourning bands are a specific type of band with extra pleats, and worn by barristers and judges when a person of great significance dies and the court goes into mourning, in this case for the Queen.

Or they are elastic bands used to cause pain to help you cry during periods of mourning. Twang them round the back of someone’s thigh and the tears come flooding.

