Addleshaws to recruit trainee solicitors in Ireland

Follows combination with Dublin player Eugene F Collins

Addleshaw Goddard is looking recruit trainee solicitors into its new Dublin office.

The firm told Legal Cheek it will take on eight trainees in Spring 2023 and the same number in 2024.

The move follows AG’s merger with Irish outfit Eugene F Collins in March of this year. At the time, AG said it planned to double the size of the the office by 2025 through a focus on financial services, real estate, retail and consumer, technology and life sciences.

“We are delighted to announce additional training contract places to support our continued growth in Ireland,” Grainne Mitchell, head of early careers at AG, told Legal Cheek. “There’s never been a more exciting time to join Addleshaw Goddard as a trainee, with opportunities to get involved in fantastic deals and projects from day one, including through secondments across our international offices.”

A number of big UK-headquartered firms have entered the Irish legal market in recent years as the profession continues to deal with the fallout from the 2016 Brexit vote. These include Linklaters, Taylor Wessing, Pinsent Masons and Simmons & Simmons.

