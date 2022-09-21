Addleshaws selects new City HQ
Relocation scheduled for 2024
Addleshaw Goddard has put pen to paper on a 15 year lease deal that will see it relocate its City of London headquarters in 2024.
The firm’s 600 London-based lawyers and staff will take up residency across eight floors — or 114,000 square feet — of a grade II-listed building in heart of the financial district opposite the Bank of England.
The building at 41 Lothbury is undergoing a major refurb and once complete will boast roof terraces on floors seven and eight, “offering spectacular views of the City’s skyline”, as well as 3,500 square foot of basement space to house a new fitness studio, cycle and shower facilities.
The firm, which achieved an already impressive A grade for its offices in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey, says the move will mark a “slight increase” on the space currently occupied in its Milton Gate premises.
John Joyce, managing partner, commented:
“This is a really exciting move for us. Our new HQ and the client experience there will capture the imagination of our people and provide an inspiring space, with amazing credentials, for current and future generations of AG. We wanted to create the best possible environment for collaboration while also factoring in future growth in a more modern building configuration with better environmental credentials than our current space provides and 41 Lothbury will tick all the boxes.”
He continued: “London has delivered impressive growth for us and, in our new HQ within a historic building in the heart of London’s financial district, we will have the opportunity to grow further. The move underpins our continued ambition to service our great clients from a fantastic City which is instrumental in supporting our global platform.”
A number major firms have office moves in the pipeline including Allen & Overy, Hogan Lovells, Kirkland & Ellis, Linklaters and Travers Smith.
AG Guy
Smart move imo. I can envisage a number of firms looking to relocate into the financial district as the banks represent a hefty proportion of their respective client bases. Moving closer to your biggest clients just makes sense from a relationship perspective.
The current space in Moorgate, whilst a great modern office space, neighboured by the likes of Linklaters, Slaughters, Simmons, Simpson Thatcher Bartlett etc is actually highly inconvenient for both employees (coming from outside the city) and financial services clients.
The rooftop green space is a massive bonus too!
🫥
Why does this read like my old TC applications when I used to try to adapt the Grad Rec site with synonyms as my answers?
Also Moorgate is near Liverpool Street, few stops to Euston and Kings X. How is it inconvenient, and how is moving to Bank an improvement in the way you describe, except for those financial institutions which you say are based in Bank (though I hope you’re aware some also HQ themselves in Canary Wharf…)?
Lmaooooooo
It isn’t, the OP forgot to use cranium. Or is a bot. Possibly both even.
Anonymous
Perhaps learn to read the comment properly fresher.
He said convenient from those come from outside the city. The office would lend itself to a sub 10 minute walk from London Bridge as opposed to a 15-20 minute walk from Farringdon which is the nearest national rail line from the Milton Gate office.
Also I can assure you the vast majority of AG’s financial services clients are based in the financial district and not Canary Wharf (the investment banks tend to instruct magic circle).
I suspect you’re just arguing for the sake of arguing.