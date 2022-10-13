History made as Law Society installs first Asian and Muslim president

Lubna Shuja says she will focus on improving the justice system, upholding the rule of law and supporting her fellow solicitors

The Law Society of England and Wales has installed its first Asian and Muslim president.

Lubna Shuja, a solicitor specialising in professional discipline and regulation, becomes the organisations’ 178th leader and only the seventh woman to hold the role. This is also the first time in the Society’s history there has been back-to-back women presidents.

Shuja qualified in 1992 and also has experience in contested wills and probate, divorce, child access, personal injury and contractual disputes. She has been a Society council member since 2013 and its vice president since March 2021.

“I am honoured to serve as Law Society president,” Shuja said. “I take on the role at a difficult time for the legal profession. The rule of law has been in the spotlight as never before in recent history. The UK’s economy is on a knife-edge and businesses are having to deal with rising interest rates and high inflation.”

She continued:

“If the pandemic has proven one thing, however, it is that solicitors are resilient and adaptable. They keep the wheels of justice turning by providing services remotely, innovating at pace and ensuring the public can get the justice they deserve.”

“My plan focuses on improving the justice system, upholding the rule of law and supporting our members,” she said.

Shuja replaces the outgoing president I. Stephanie Boyce. “Thank you for the opportunity to serve as I leave office today,” she wrote on Twitter.”It has been my absolute honour to serve as your president.”