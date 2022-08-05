News

Law Society recommends 4% salary increase for rookie solicitors

By Legal Cheek on
8

Minimum of £23,703 in London and £21,024 elsewhere

The Law Society has recommended a 4% rise to the minimum salary for trainee solicitors across England and Wales.

The Chancery Lane bigwigs say rookies undertaking a training contract or qualifying work experience (QWE) should now be paid at least £23,703 in London and £21,024 outside of the capital. The new rates come into effect on 1 September 2022.

But like with all the Law Society’s recommended uplifts, the new pay levels are completely unenforceable — i.e. firms can simply ignore them — following the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) decision in 2014 to scrap statutory minimums.

Applications are open for the Legal Cheek September UK Virtual Law Fair 2022

“This increase in the recommended salary for aspiring solicitors is considered to be appropriate at this time,” Law Society vice president Lubna Shuja said. “It is expected that the rise in inflation will continue. There are a range of factors which will have to be taken into account during our discussions around the minimum salary policy and uplift next year, including the rising cost-of-living expenses and the economic impact that has had, and will have, on solicitors’ businesses.”

Continuing, Shuja said the Society is “pleased to see some legal businesses have taken steps to offer one-off hardship payments to lower-salaried employees”, which will “go some way to relieving the strain on junior lawyers’ finances”.

Research published last year found that 20% of rookies in London and 16% of trainees in the regions were being paid below the current minimums of £22,794 and £20,217.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

8 Comments

Every City lawyer

lol

Reply Report comment
(12)(1)

Every other lawyer

Lol at your lifestyle. Enjoy thinking about your divorce while tucking into your cold deliveroo and third red bull of the night at 3:00am, while I’m at home asleep.

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

Kirkland NQ

4% uptick in my salary will push me past the 200k mark! Yes!

Reply Report comment
(4)(9)

In the Inns

I thought you made proper money?

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Anon

Considering an aventador costs £280k, turns out you can’t afford a lambo after all!

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Kirkland NQ (not a fresher or anything ahaha!)

That’s PENNIES 🤣🤣🤣 is that what they pay those AMBULANCE CHASERS nowadays? (Tweeting this from my Lambo aha)

Reply Report comment
(3)(2)

Kirkland NQ Investigator

One can only assume he is a graduate seeking a TC because anyone in Associate level onwards surely wouldn’t have the capacity to keep up that persona

That or he’s a LegalCheek member of staff doing a big funny

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

STB Associate

The recommendation is addressed to A&O and Links. We top firm associates ought to disregard this.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories