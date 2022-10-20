King Charles hires UCL law lecturer as deputy private secretary

Barrister Dr John Sorabji reportedly lands top royal role

King Charles III has reportedly appointed a law lecturer as his deputy private secretary.

Dr John Sorabji teaches at University College London (UCL) and is listed as a barrister at 9 St John Street in Manchester. He was called to the bar in 2001 and runs the university’s undergraduate and postgraduate courses on civil justice and alternative dispute resolution, according to his chambers’ profile.

He is described as the “general editor” of ‘The White Book’, a hefty practitioners’ text containing the rules relating to civil procedure, and has perviously advised the Lord Chief Justice, Master of the Rolls and other top judges on a wide range of legal and constitutional matters, including data protection and freedom of information.

The King’s new deputy-sec also boasts some impressive academic credentials, with a masters of laws degree from UCL and a PhD from Oxford.

Dr Sorabji’s new role will see him assist Charles III’s long-standing private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton.

The Telegraph, which first reported the appointment, quotes an unnamed royal source as describing the lawyer as a “good man” and “super smart”, adding that he will be pivotal in “building and strengthening” the court of King.