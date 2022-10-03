Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Pledge to combat ‘cancel culture’ in human rights shake-up: Justice Secretary pledges law reform for protect free speech [Mail Online]

Barristers ambivalent about MoJ’s pay hike offer [City A.M.]

Only seafarer to turn down P&O payoff following mass sackings wins claim for unfair dismissal [Sky News]

Ed Sheeran’s request for US copyright lawsuit to be dismissed is denied [Evening Standard]

Law professor Danielle Citron: ‘Privacy is essential to human flourishing’ [The Guardian]

Lidl told to destroy copycat chocolate gold bunnies by Swiss court [CBBC Newsround]

AI Ethics And AI Laws Reveal Troubling Concerns From Tesla’s AI Day Showcase And The Ever Expanding AI Ambitions Of Elon Musk [Forbes]

Amnesty sues former barrister ‘for profits made while using its name’ [Business Post]

Lawyer who threw Molotov cocktail at NYPD car during George Floyd protests says she was drunk [Mail Online]

Richard Keys considering legal action vs Gabby Logan over “wildly inaccurate allegations” [Mirror]

Trump reportedly ignoring advice from lawyer he paid $3m retainer for Mar-a-Lago documents case [Independent]

“You have your whole life ahead of you. Why do you even want to be a lawyer ? Study STEM subjects, then become a software engineer or hedge fund manager instead.” [Legal Cheek comments]

