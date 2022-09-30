Do law firms care which A-Levels I do?

Advice

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one solicitor hopeful is keen to know more about law firms’ attitudes towards A-Levels.

“Hello, my name is [name removed] and I aspire to be a lawyer one day. I just wanted to enquire whether law firms really care about the subjects I study at A-Level? Or are the grades the only thing they’re concerned about?”

Old timer

Do firms still not recognise general studies? Is general studies still a thing? God it’s cold and my knees hurt.

Sage

You have your whole life ahead of you. Why do you even want to be a lawyer ? Study STEM subjects, then become a software engineer or hedge fund manager instead.

Trainee at US firm

Personally I don’t think they care what subjects you do. Most firms will say that they don’t include subjects such as General Studies when assessing if you meet the academic requirements, so just check that. The grades are what matter.

Therefore I would suggest do something you like- if anything it is better when you do interviews (even for example, in paralegal recruitment) to actually be able to speak about what you liked when you were studying and why. It makes it easier for the firm/company to get an idea of who you are as a person.

A

Subjects < Grades. Peers who studied law at a level discussed that they didn't need to in hindsight, although it does depend on your uni of choice.

Anon

No, they only care about grades. What’s much more important is choosing the right A levels for the course you want to do at university.

For example good economics courses require maths A level, so start thinking about what you might like to study at university.

No

No, actually, you should aim for a mix of A Levels. You’ll be asked about grades at interviews, rather than subjects themselves.

No need to take English/History either. However, your university may require this.

Lawyer101

Do whatever A-levels you are interested in as you’ll have more motivation to study those subjects. My experience is that law firms care more about grades than specific subjects… ideally go for academic subjects where possible (so languages, sciences, maths, humanities are all ideal)

David

So long as you don’t go for three lots of dross (e.g. Film Studies) then you’re fine.

anon

No. They also don’t care about what modules you do at uni. Find a good blend of something you enjoy that’ll get you good grades.

Don’t listen to the snobs here who argue otherwise.

Tip of the day

Here is a handy tip for life, never listen to anyone who uses the words “snob” or “posh”.

Wigmore

Nope. Get the best grades possible to get yourself into Oxford or Cambridge. That is worth 100x more than what subjects you do at A-Level.

Auntie Woke

That used to be the case but the wokists have messed up the proper order of things by monstrosities like contextual recruitment. Postcodes mean more than talent, especially when school examinations fail to adequately differentiate among the top 10%. Oxbridge cannot guarantee the supply of the nation’s elite in the future. Sad times indeed.

Erik

In a world of blind recruitment it is always handy to send the right signals to employers by any means possible. With that in mind Latin is a great option. Tagging on Ancient Greek too is not necessary for these purposes, though it might be the basis for some lovely interview chit chat.

Kirkland NQ

Are there A Levels in Lambo Studies now? Maybe one on where to holiday with the nouveau rich? The ins and outs of vintage Krug? If not then the ‘land at least won’t mind.

