Top firms pledge to treat training contracts and apprenticeships as equals

Clifford Chance, Linklaters, Freshfields and NRF among big legal players promising not to disadvantage candidates qualifying through alternative routes

A raft of leading law firms have publicly pledged to ensure that students qualifying as solicitors through “alternative routes” are treated the same as their counterparts undertaking the more traditional training contract.

The 17-strong group pledge to screen candidates in a “fair and inclusive way”, which will not disadvantage those who have completed an alternative route to legal qualification, including an apprenticeship.

Firms making the pledge, which includes the Magic Circle law firms Clifford Chance, Linklaters and Freshfields, promise to assess all candidates’ suitability for any given role based on their experience, behaviour and competence to avoid disadvantaging those who have not done a TC, with inclusive competencies being listed for new positions and CVs being matched against the skills needed to fulfil the demands of the role.

You can read the pledge in full here.

Other signatories are Addleshaw Goddard, Ashurst, Burges Salmon, CMS, Charles Russell Speechlys, DAC Beachcroft, Eversheds Sutherland, Fenchurch Law, Hogan Lovells, Norton Rose Fulbright, RPC, Simmons & Simmons, Trowers & Hamlins, Watson Farley & Williams.

The recruitment promise follows the introduction of the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) and a new set of rules that give wannabe solicitors the flexibility of completing work experience with up to four different organisations in place of a traditional training contract. This has led to concerns from some that it will create a so-called ‘two-tier’ profession where law firms favour candidates who have completed a TC over those qualifying via one of the alternative pathways.

Commenting on the pledge, Norton Rose Fulbright’s corporate and early careers recruitment partner Clementine Hogarth said: