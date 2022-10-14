Virtual student event NEXT WEEK: Pillars of sustainability — with Bird & Bird

Tuesday 18 October, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

Join us on the afternoon of Tuesday 18 October for a virtual event with Bird & Bird.

We’ll be hearing from the international firm’s lawyers across a range of practice areas, including Energy, Real Estate, Corporate, and Commercial.

The focus will be on sustainability, as we explore how the greening of the economy is becoming an increasing driver of work for law firms. From clean energy to electric cars to carbon neutral buildings, this is set to be a hot theme for years to come, providing exciting opportunities for future lawyers.

Date: Tuesday 18 October 2022

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

Also on the agenda, we’ll be looking at how Bird & Bird is focusing on sustainability as an organisation, from diversity and inclusion to corporate social responsibility.

The speakers

• Lauren Nethercleft, sustainability manager

• James Baillieu, corporate partner

• Ariane Le Strat, commercial, retail & consumer associate

• Michael Rudd, corporate, energy & utilities partner

After short talks and a panel discussion, there will be virtual networking with the Bird & Bird Early Careers team and trainees.

Apply to attend.