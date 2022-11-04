Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

The Magic Circle — where to next? [LinkedIn]

The lockdown bonfire of Britain’s freedoms [The Critic]

Will Suella Braverman survive? [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)

What does the Home Secretary mean by “taking legal advice into account”? [The Law and Policy Blog]

Prime Ministers, Party Members, and the Efficient Secret [UK Constitutional Law Association Blog]

Mance eviscerates Raab’s bill [A Lawyer Writes]

How the police failed Suzanne Van Hagen [Prospect]

A day in the life of a Ukrainian lawyer [Counsel]

Copyrighting the Ogopogo Monster: The © story behind the news story [IPKat Blog]

What does the new government mean for solicitors and the law? [The Law Society]