Analysis

Revealed: Law firms’ average start work and finish times 2023

Avatar photo
By Divyansh Sharma on
21

Legal Cheek’s exclusive research sheds light on the working habits of trainee and junior lawyers as firms continue to fine-tune their WFH policies

Earning big salaries working on even bigger deals from fancy perk-filled offices comes with the trade-off of long working hours. New Legal Cheek research provides un-paralleled insights into average start and finish times at top law firms across the UK.

As big legal players continue to fine-tune their flexible working polices in a bid to balance the needs of their clients and staff, our exclusive data shows a slight drop in the average hours clocked up by juniors this year compared to last year.

The reduction in time spent working ranges from several minutes for some lawyers to almost an hour for others. This could be down to a number of factors including firms making more of an effort to improve the work-life balance of their lawyers, and a cooling in client demand in some practice areas following a post-lockdown boom.

Perhaps unsurprising to most, the London offices of high-paying US powerhouses top the list of latest finish times. Kirkland & Ellis, the Chicago-headquartered outfit, landed the top spot on the list for a third year in a row, with average start and finish times at 9:19am and 11:11pm. Joining it in second and third spots, albeit by a fair distance, are US firms Ropes & Gray and Latham & Watkins, with finish times of 9:58pm and 9:13pm respectively.

The 2023 Firms Most List – featuring the Legal Cheek Survey results in full

Meanwhile, at the other end of the timings table, national players chalked up the shortest days. Personal injury giant Fletchers boasts the earliest average finish time at 5:14pm, with Express Solicitors in second place at 5:33pm. Rounding off the top three earlier finishers is Weightmans at 5:44pm.

So how does your firm fare? The full list of results, ranked from latest to earliest average finish times, can be found below. These timings will, of course, fluctuate according to which department juniors are working in, billing targets or the ebb and flow of a deal. Note also the start times which vary widely.

Legal Cheek Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey 2022-23 — average start and finish times

Law firmAverage start timeAverage finish time
Kirkland & Ellis9:19am11:11pm
Ropes & Gray9:19am9:58pm
Latham & Watkins9:21am9:13pm
Weil Gotshal & Manges9:12am9:11pm
Goodwin Procter9:18am9:11pm
Milbank9:04am9:09pm
Vinson & Elkins9:05am9:06pm
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton9:07am9:06pm
Sidley Austin9:14am9:05pm
Skadden9:05am9:01pm
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer9:16am8:59pm
Gibson Dunn9:16am8:58pm
Dechert8:57am8:58pm
Linklaters9:15am8:56pm
Sullivan & Cromwell9:41am8:53pm
Fried Frank8:58am8:42pm
Clifford Chance9:21am8:41pm
Davis Polk & Wardwell9:36am8:39pm
White & Case9:26am8:35pm
Simmons & Simmons9:01am8:30pm
Morrison Foerster9:02am8:22pm
Norton Rose Fulbright9:06am8:19pm
Akin Gump 9:22am8:19pm
Herbert Smith Freehills9:09am8:18pm
Allen & Overy9:18am8:18pm
Willkie Farr & Gallagher9:28am8:13pm
Shearman & Sterling9:16am8:13pm
Mayer Brown9:03am8:09pm
Ashurst09:09am8:09pm
Debevoise & Plimpton9:27am8:08pm
Baker McKenzie9:07am8:04pm
Macfarlanes9:03am7:58pm
Hogan Lovells9:09am7:51pm
Orrick9:08am7:48pm
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner9:09am7:43pm
Slaughter and May9:18am7:41pm
Reed Smith9:14am7:38pm
Taylor Wessing9:05am7:26pm
Travers Smith9:12am7:25pm
RPC9:00am7:25pm
Watson Farley & Williams9:22am7:22pm
Wiggin9:02am7:17pm
CMS8:52am7:16pm
Bird & Bird9:04am7:12pm
HFW9:13am7:10pm
DLA Piper8:46am7:10pm
Dentons9:02am7:09pm
Withers8:52am7:07pm
Gowling WLG8:59am7:07pm
Mischon de Reya9:02am7:04pm
Ince9:02am6:57pm
Pinsent Masons8:52am6:48pm
Osborne Clarke8:56am6:47pm
Eversheds Sutherland8:36am6:47pm
Charles Russell Speechlys9:16am6:47pm
Burges Salmon8:41am6:47pm
Kingsley Napley9:15am6:45pm
Howard Kennedy9:09am6:44pm
Addleshaw Goddard8:46am6:44pm
Lewis Silkin8:59am6:41pm
Clyde & Co9:01am6:39pm
Squire Patton Boggs8:52am6:36pm
Shoosmiths8:41am6:35pm
Penningtons Manches Cooper8:41am6:35pm
Farrer & Co8:59am6:35pm
Fieldfisher9:00am6:33pm
Bristows9:09am6:30pm
Wedlake Bell8:59am6:27pm
Walker Morris8:29am6:26pm
TLT8:42am6:25pm
Accutrainee8:44am6:25pm
Taylor Vinters8:48am6:23pm
Trowers & Hamlins8:47am6:19pm
Forsters9:07am6:19pm
Gateley8:40am6:17pm
Hill Dickinson8:45am6:15pm
DWF Group Plc8:41am6:15pm
Russell-Cooke9:11am6:14pm
Kennedys8:51am6:10pm
Mills & Reeve8:41am6:06pm
Shakespeare Martineau8:42am6:00pm
Womble Bond Dickinson8:41am5:52pm
Ashfords8:42am5:51pm
Irwin Mitchell8:42am5:49pm
Weightmans8:30am5:44pm
Express Solicitors8:18am5:33pm
Fletchers8:21am5:14pm

As part of the survey, we also received hundreds of anonymous comments about working hours. Here are a selection of quotes from some Magic Circle and top US law firm trainees.

“My work/life balance fluctuates wildly being in a transactional seat. Some weeks I’ve been working in the taxi home at 2am, waking up in the morning and not having any time to shower or change before starting it all over again! However, some weeks I’ve had very little on so I’ve mainly worked on pro bono matters and administrative tasks, which are encouraged by the partners.”

“Post-Covid the WFH culture is also a lot more relaxed. It is very common to leave around 5:30-6pm, then log-on from home. Really nice if you have housemates/live with your partner.”

“Normally Saturdays and Sundays you are not expected to work — although normally one weekend of every month something comes up which requires a considerable number of hours at the week. Leaving the office pre-9pm in the week is a rarity.”

It’s not all work and no play, though. Some rookies mentioned the importance of boundaries and taking control of working habits.

“If you put down boundaries, they will be respected. As long as the relevant deadlines are met, no one minds if you leave the office at 3pm.”

“Hours can be anti-social, but if I have plans that I really want to do, on the whole I can do them if I flag it and work around it. My trainer even let me book a half day off with a couple of days’ notice so I could watch Hamilton. Weekends have been broadly uninterrupted.”

“There have been weeks where I have worked late hours but people seem to be very conscious of the need for people to pursue their hobbies and passions outside of work. I have been able to regularly go to the gym five times a week before work (with the exception of closing week on a deal when I was working past 2am every day) and have also been able to play football/go for drinks with friends/colleagues after work.”

The 2023 Firms Most List – featuring the Legal Cheek Survey results in full

21 Comments

Looking forward

to the comments.

Reply Report comment
(25)(1)

Anon

It would help if the comments said which firm they apply to

Reply Report comment
(22)(1)

Inquisitive youngun

What do you mean?

Reply Report comment
(0)(6)

MC = US hours except Kirkland

Ahhhhh yes the classic you work less at the MC comments are now not statistically based, they are the same as the US.

Also, whatever Kirkland gives their trainees and associates (not gonna call them partners lol) must be really good since 9-11 can’t be healthy in any universe.

Overall, while I agree that the current and future trainees are much too entitled, this list does warn people of the reality regardless of whatever BS GR teams feed people.

Reply Report comment
(20)(4)

Anon

It isn’t really 9-11 though or 9-9. It’s some 5pms, some 4ams, some weekends and everything in between. It’s the unpredictability that’s arguably the worst part as you can’t make reliable plans for anything.

Reply Report comment
(25)(3)

Anon

I have a TC offer from Links and Kirkland. Any tips on which to take?

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Anon

Links
If you want to make partner at Kirkland join at like 3-4PQE – most people only last a couple years there
Better to take the good training at Links and then can move later if needed

Reply Report comment
(45)(1)

Kirkland NQ

If you want a Lambo in a couple of years go to the ‘land. If you want to clean a lambo in a couple of years, go to Links.

Reply Report comment
(9)(15)

LMAO Pty. Ltd.

“Some weeks I’ve been working in the taxi home at 2am, waking up in the morning and not having any time to shower or change before starting it all over again!”

Sure you have, Gordon Gecko. Where do you get these jokers, LC?

Are we meant to believe that the poor trainee didn’t even shower and came back to office the next morning just because of running some CP checklist? 😀 😀 😀

Reply Report comment
(16)(21)

US 1 PQE

Tell me you have never worked in an elite US law firm without telling me you haven’t worked in an elite US firm.

Yes it can be that demanding – quite often.

Reply Report comment
(34)(12)

US 2 PQE (who showers and exercises even during deals lmao)

Sure lad, sure. Keep the porkies coming, we love ’em.

Reply Report comment
(18)(3)

Restricting your hygiene in favour of your workplace is untrue or just pathetic

If you are seriously saying that you don’t have time to shower some mornings, then you are a fool who simply cares way too much about your job.

You can shower in 3 minutes for gods sake.

Either you’re actually just exaggerating or you seriously need to get over the pedestal you place on your workplace.

Reply Report comment
(25)(1)

Gio

Kirkland is to be expected. But Latham does like to position itself as the cuddlier version of Kirks – but working 9-9 each day sounds equally as brutal to me. How is either of these sustainable.

Reply Report comment
(1)(4)

US Senior Associate

This is some of the stupidest stuff I’ve ever read on this website. No firm in the city (even K&E) will ever want their associates (let alone trainees lmao) going without showering or doing basic things like eating meals. It’s bad for business and it’s a fast-tracked way to burning the f*ck out.

Quit talking smack and go have a shower you gimp.

Reply Report comment
(12)(0)

I like eating my dinner at home

These hours look pretty accurate based on the firms I’ve worked at, and that friends work at.

In my experience of non transactional work, the averages given above are pretty much the minimum hours that apply when work is steady – there’s never really any finishing early (3pm etc) as there isn’t also the extreme working past midnight time to justify that.

If you are thinking about this career, these are the stats to look at.

You also need to consider that the above hours probably include 30 mins to an hour for lunch and breaks combined, with the rest being pretty intense work. There is not a lot down time.

You also need to consider the extra hours, the occasional weekend work (which is the case once qualified at most firms) and then the social side of things.

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

Terrible

Quite sad really that somebody will prioritise their work over washing themselves. Clearly failed to set proper boundaries with their supervising partner. Most of the time I’ve noticed that the people that do stay later work much slower and somehow tend to make much more mistakes and produce work of a lower quality – opting to stay in the office to ‘impress’ the partners.

Reply Report comment
(14)(0)

Well-wisher

The duration/quality correlation or negative correlation is an interesting one. It can be juniority+lack of supervision -> anxiety -> catastrophising and quadruple-checking every single email -> brain freeze -> more mistakes -> guilt -> longer hours in the office to justify your existence & make up for past mistakes -> lack of sleep -> anxiety -> … (rinse and repeat).

Or it can be inertia and questionable work ethics. Or it can be that more senior colleagues have offloaded so much time-consuming admin (which should be done by the mythical creature once known as the PA or paralegal) to a junior that said junior genuinely needs to spend longer hours in the office, while not necessarily sacrificing the quality of work, provided that this is a max 1-2 week stint.

For those of us not currently in any of the above situations: what can we do to build a supportive culture and fight presenteeism? Become partner and disappear to Gran Canaria to set an example?

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Cynical associate

These stats should always be taken with a pinch of salt. I’ve worked at 3 of the firms listed above and had friends working at many more. If you arrive at the “average” start and finish times at these firms, you’re going to see a lot of empty desks.

Picking randomly on HSF- the average worker is there 11 hours each day, apparently. HSF however is not the 2,000 billable hours plus firm that statistic would imply (it’s closer to 1,800, which is one hour less worked a day).

The better way to read these than actual stop/start times is to read them as “times that the people working at these firms don’t think are out of the ordinary to start and finish at”. That’s a bit different (a bit higher) than the average, but it’s still a useful metric and one which you can use to compare each firm to the others and get an idea of what your life would be like there.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Anon

True but there could be a lot more BD or training at HSF making the hours longer despite the 1800hrs target

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Ew

Ew kirkland, what life is that? Is it even worth it, it’s not like you’ll be financially free from the salary you earn

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Al

Eep, those hours sound awful. I’m at the Bar; so it’s not like I’m unused to pulling the occasional all-nighter. But to do that day in/day out just seems like a recipe for a nervous breakdown.

I’m wondering though, how much of that is strictly necessary or is some of it performative?

I have a friend who worked at a Japanese organisation. There was a real culture there that you could not be the first person to leave the office at the end of the day. But a lot of the time people were just playing Minesweeper waiting for someone else to crack first. His team was very grateful for the lazy westerner who would just go “Sod this, I’m off” so they could give it half an hour then follow suit.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories