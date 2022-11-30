News readers, taxi drivers, waiting staff and the police more trustworthy than lawyers, new research shows

Trust in judges also dips

Public trust in lawyers and judges has dropped over the past year, new research has shown.

A little over half (57%) of those surveyed by market research outfit Ipsos said they trusted lawyers, a 2% dip on the 2021 figure. The result means lawyers were deemed less likely to to tell the truth than television news readers (58%), the police (63%), taxi drivers (66%), and serving staff at restaurants (75%).

Public trust in judges also took a hit this year. The latest figures show 80% of the public trust members of the judiciary, again a 2% drop on the previous year’s result. Judges tied with professors on the trust-o-meter and sit just behind museum curators and teachers (both 81%).

The research, based on the responses of over 1,000 members of the public, found nurses were the most trustworthy (89%) and politicians the least (12%).