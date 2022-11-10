10 TikToks every law student can relate to
By Legal Cheek on
Documenting the highs and lows of LLB life one clip at a time
With application season in full swing for many law students, Legal Cheek’s TikTok account is just the break you need from filling out application forms and prepping for Watson Glaser tests.
From the struggles of understanding equity and trusts to trying to answer family’s legal questions, we’ve rounded up our top ten relatable TikToks. Follow our TikTok page to make sure you don’t miss out!
When your family ask you for legal advice
@legalcheek Every time #law #lawyer #lawstudent #lawschool #uni #fyp #trending ♬ Good Time – Alan Jackson
The struggles of the law school workload
@legalcheek The classic law student struggles #law #lawschool #lawstudent #uni #lawyer #fyp #trending ♬ minion – isa
Does anyone understand equity and trusts?
@legalcheek It doesn’t make any sense?! #lawschool #lawyer #law #lawstudent #fypシ #fypシ゚viral ♬ sonido original – legalcheek
When you miss reading Lady Hale’s judgments
@legalcheek 🥹🥹 #law #ladyhale #fypage #student ♬ Angeleyes (Sped Up Version) – april aries bae (SVT)
Law students love being right
@legalcheek That’s not an exception to the hearsay rule! #fyp #law #legal #lawstudent #lawschool #lawfirm ♬ original sound – legalcheek
When law school gets a bit much
@legalcheek I’m a law student get me out of here #student #lawstudent #uni #lawschool #lawyer #fypage #fyp #trending ♬ original sound – Hayu
Law students love to complain
@legalcheek Yeah that is true 😬 #law #student #joke #fyp #fypage ♬ original sound – Tik Toker
It’s always the same joke when they find out you study law
@legalcheek Very original 🙃 #law #fyp #lawyer #joke #trend ♬ Ughidontfindufunny – Avengers_MA
Dropping hints
@legalcheek What’s it gonna take to get a training contract? 😩 #law #trainingcontract #joke #trend #fyp #fypage ♬ original sound – gorgeyhuns
The Watson Glaser test is definitely the problem
@legalcheek Worst part of the application process 🥲#lawyersoftiktok #lawstudent #applications #watsonglaser #taylorswift #imtheproblem #fyp #trendingsong ♬ Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift
Join the conversation