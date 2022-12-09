News

Exclusive: AI chatbot successfully answers Watson Glaser test

Could ChatGPT spell the end of law firm fav?

Legal Cheek can reveal ChatGPT — the AI chatbot everyone’s talking about, including us — can successfully answer questions on the Watson Glaser test.

For the uninitiated, Watson Glaser is the critical thinking assessment favoured by City law firms as a way weaning down training contract hopefuls during the highly-competitive recruitment process.

But this may soon become a thing of the past after one student reached out to us claiming they had scored an impressive 70% on a mock version of the test, within the required time limit, using only the bot’s responses. Pass rates for the assessment normally sit at around 75%.

“The tests I ran were from one continuous script,” the student explained, “so individualising the script for each section of the test may improve accuracy.”

Keen to find out for ourselves, we ran some Watson Glaser-style questions through the bot and the results where pretty impressive to say the least.

The AI chatbot enjoyed full marks for four types of question (evaluation of arguments, interpretation, deduction, and recognition of assumptions). However, it came up short when it was challenged with an inference-style question with the added complexity of deciphering the difference between the ‘probably true’ and ‘probably false’ options.

Check out the questions, AI inputs and answers below…

Question 1 — deduction

Possible answers: conclusion follows or conclusion does not follow

AI input + response = conclusion follows ✅

Question 2 – assumption

Possible answers: assumption made or assumption not made

AI input + response = assumption made ✅

Question 3 – interpretation

Possible answers: conclusion follows or conclusion does not follow

AI input + response = conclusion does not follow ✅

Question 4 – evaluation of arguments

Possible answers: strong argument or weak argument

AI input + response = weak argument ✅

Question 5 – inference

Possible answers: true; probably true; insufficient data; probably false; false

AI input + response = false ❌

Could this be the start of the end of the Watson Glaser test?

Havers

This is going to go down well with grad recruiters…

Anon

This is going to cause chaos in graduate recruitment

Casual Observer

Only if they’ll take peasant scores of 75% and below

_

“The AI chatbot enjoyed full marks for four types of question (evaluation of arguments, interpretation, deduction, and recognition of assumptions).”

Botty Bot

It’s OK.

I now self identify as a bot.

Grad recruiter

Do not do this!

1st Year Law Student

Hehehehe 👿👿👿

Anon

Would you be able to elaborate?

Inns and outs of Court

This test sounds like the test in Blade Runner, both trying to identify robots but for different reasons. I would never think of taking any job that involved such a process.

But then I am a psychopath.

Student Z

Give that bot a TC!

Claudius Glaber

I’ve always been of the view that letting people take law firm assessments from the comfort of their homes undermines the integrity of those assessments. It’s far too easy to cheat. At the very least, candidates should have to retake the assessments again at the firm’s office.

V

But how would you use an AI bot in the real WG? You still have to put your name and details. And aren’t some recorded?

Anon

Very simple. Copy and paste the relevant parts of the question etc.. Guess it will just have to be done quickly.

