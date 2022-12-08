Linklaters becomes second Magic Circle player to embrace solicitor apprenticeships in London

Will recruit up to six school leavers for September 2023

Linklaters has become the latest City law firm to embrace the solicitor apprenticeship pathway, taking up to six school leavers next September.

The six-year programme will see apprentices split their time between on-the-job training and their undergraduate legal studies for the first four years. In the final two they will join the firm’s main trainee cohort, during which time they will also complete the Solicitor’s Qualification Examination (SQE).

Successful applicants will be on track for AAB at A-Level and start on salary of £25,000.

The move sees Links become only the second member of the Magic Circle to offer the TC alternative in London, with Allen & Overy launching a similar programme earlier this year. Freshfields runs a solicitor apprenticeships scheme but from its Manchester hub, and these are only open to the legal support assistants based there.

“We are committed to being home to the very best talent, regardless of background,” said Paul Lewis, firmwide managing partner. “The traditional route to a career in law can be out of reach of many talented students from low socio-economic backgrounds.”

Lewis continued:

“Through our new solicitor apprenticeship programme we will facilitate entry to the legal profession __ opening up access to talented and highly committed students who otherwise might never have had that opportunity. I’m looking forward to welcoming our first solicitor apprentices into the firm next year and to seeing them thrive in their careers.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows Links is one of the largest recruiter of trainees solicitors in the UK, with an annual intake of 100.