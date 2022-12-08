Linklaters becomes second Magic Circle player to embrace solicitor apprenticeships in London
Will recruit up to six school leavers for September 2023
Linklaters has become the latest City law firm to embrace the solicitor apprenticeship pathway, taking up to six school leavers next September.
The six-year programme will see apprentices split their time between on-the-job training and their undergraduate legal studies for the first four years. In the final two they will join the firm’s main trainee cohort, during which time they will also complete the Solicitor’s Qualification Examination (SQE).
Successful applicants will be on track for AAB at A-Level and start on salary of £25,000.
The move sees Links become only the second member of the Magic Circle to offer the TC alternative in London, with Allen & Overy launching a similar programme earlier this year. Freshfields runs a solicitor apprenticeships scheme but from its Manchester hub, and these are only open to the legal support assistants based there.
“We are committed to being home to the very best talent, regardless of background,” said Paul Lewis, firmwide managing partner. “The traditional route to a career in law can be out of reach of many talented students from low socio-economic backgrounds.”
Lewis continued:
“Through our new solicitor apprenticeship programme we will facilitate entry to the legal profession __ opening up access to talented and highly committed students who otherwise might never have had that opportunity. I’m looking forward to welcoming our first solicitor apprentices into the firm next year and to seeing them thrive in their careers.”
The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows Links is one of the largest recruiter of trainees solicitors in the UK, with an annual intake of 100.
Boring
For the sake of £1,700 a month, you might as well go to uni and have some fun for a bit before working at such a snoozefest firm
Jeff
But it’s not just £1700 a month income.
Law degree costs at least £9k tuition fees + rent and living expenses. In London that means an undergraduate law degree costs minimum £25k per year. For 3 year undergrad you’re looking at £75k.
Not many have that sort of money knocking about and not many would want to have that sort of debt in student loans with absurd interest rates.
(*Jeff is) Boring
Tuition fees really shouldn’t be thrown into this equation. It’s not a case of someone ‘not having the money knocking around’ as most take out the loan for it which, as pretty much everyone understands, isn’t exactly a loan in the typical sense.
Secondly, yes people won’t have the money knocking about for rent & living expenses, but thankfully SLC means test (which I disagree with, but that’s an entirely different topic)
If I had the choice between earning a little bit of money for a few years but being bored out my nut by the time I’m 21, or going to uni, having a great time and simply having to pay a bit extra tax (which is all it is), I know what I’d pick…