Monday morning round-up

The diva divorce lawyer on her trolls and being pregnant at 52 [The Times] (£)

UK oil and gas licensing faces legal challenge from environment groups [Financial Times] (£)

The tricky business of Judges’ names [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

UK government could challenge Scottish gender change law [BBC News]

‘I was brought up to respect women’ says rape-charge lawyer [Express]

Will ChatGPT make lawyers obsolete? (Hint: be afraid) [Reuters]

TUC seeks changes to draft law to help seafarers after P&O Ferries scandal [The Guardian]

No10 denies Rishi Sunak is postponing approval of a controversial Brexit law [Mail Online]

Lawyer in bitter millionaire neighbours’ war says farmer ruining her peace and quiet [Mirror]

Georgia man accused of killing wife’s divorce lawyer and setting office on fire [The Guardian]

