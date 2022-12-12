Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
The diva divorce lawyer on her trolls and being pregnant at 52 [The Times] (£)
UK oil and gas licensing faces legal challenge from environment groups [Financial Times] (£)
The tricky business of Judges’ names [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
UK government could challenge Scottish gender change law [BBC News]
‘I was brought up to respect women’ says rape-charge lawyer [Express]
Will ChatGPT make lawyers obsolete? (Hint: be afraid) [Reuters]
TUC seeks changes to draft law to help seafarers after P&O Ferries scandal [The Guardian]
No10 denies Rishi Sunak is postponing approval of a controversial Brexit law [Mail Online]
Lawyer in bitter millionaire neighbours’ war says farmer ruining her peace and quiet [Mirror]
Georgia man accused of killing wife’s divorce lawyer and setting office on fire [The Guardian]
“This is going to cause chaos in graduate recruitment.” [Legal Cheek comments]
