Monday morning round-up

Slapp-happy law firms come under pressure from regulator [Financial Times] (£)

‘I’m a really bad person to sue’: the lawyer on a mission to make the wealthy pay their taxes [The Times] (free, but registration required)

Can London’s legal ‘magic circle’ fend off the threat from America? [Evening Standard]

500 law firms refused to take legal aid case [The Times] (free, but registration required)

MPs to examine issues surrounding law on assisted dying [The Independent]

Free speech law to stop university cancel culture watered down by No 10 [The Telegraph] (free, but registration required)

Top lawyer says Lady Susan Hussey also questioned his ‘heritage’ at the palace [Metro]

Prince Harry receives new legal case update just days after Netflix trailer release [Hello!]

The divorce lawyer who’s represented Johnny Depp, Kim K, and Angelina Jolie charges $1,000 an hour and says tough love is how she gets things done [Business Insider]

Judge implied ‘only stupid women can be raped’ after he ruled that woman had not been attacked by her former partner, says more senior judge as she overrules him [Daily Mail]

Man swears at judge and earns himself longer stay at His Majesty’s pleasure [HullLive]

“The British legal system’s formalities are truly hilarious sometimes, it’s like a bunch of middle-aged people who consider themselves professionals playing dress-up at a medieval costume fair.” [Legal Cheek comments]

