Queen Mary law graduate lands SQE1 scholarship for ‘future of law’ essay

Paralegal Nitesh Rewatkar receives £3k for BARBRI course

Aspiring solicitor Nitesh Rewatkar has bagged himself a full scholarship for BARBRI‘s SQE1 prep course as a part of the global legal educator’s latest essay competition.

In his 1,000-word essay, Queen Mary law graduate Rewatkar sketched out his vision of what law firms of the future will look like in response to the changing business landscape.

“I truly believe that the law firm of tomorrow will need to adopt an integrated and innovative approach to keep up with changing times and demands of clients,” Rewatkar told Legal Cheek. “At the same time, I am hopeful that it will create unique opportunities for the young lawyers of today.”

The scholarship, now in its second year, will allow Rewatkar to commence his SQE studies with BARBRI next year. Rewatkar is qualified lawyer in India and currently works as a paralegal for a law firm in London.

Reacting to his success, Rewatkar said: “It is absolutely wonderful to realise I have won and I am extremely thankful to BARBRI for the opportunity. As an international student, the entire process of being dual-qualified can be challenging but a challenge where an outcome is assured is not a challenge at all. I am delighted to be one step closer to my goal.”

To be in with the chance of winning the award, students and graduates had to attend Legal Cheek’s virtual event ‘What corporate lawyers do’, run in partnership with BARBRI.

Lucie Allen, BARBRI’s managing director, commented: