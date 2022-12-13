Tribunal clears former Law Society President of misconduct

Edwin Coe senior partner David Greene ‘pleased to draw a line under the whole 10-year episode’

A former Law Society President has been cleared of wrongdoing by a disciplinary tribunal.

David Greene, senior partner at London law firm Edwin Coe, was accused of deliberately misleading a judge during a dispute with businessman and former client David Davies about an unpaid bill.

The matter dates back to 2008 when Davies’ firm Eco-Power instructed Edwin Coe in a judicial review against Transport for London. They won, but didn’t pursue damages until about a year later. That led to an argument about who exactly was liable for the firm’s fees for acting in the damages claim.

A Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT) yesterday found misconduct was not proven on all allegations, The Law Society Gazette reports. Davies can appeal the decision.

Legal Cheek reported in March 2021 that Greene had stepped down early as Law Society President amid fears the proceedings would become a “distraction” from the role.

Reacting to yesterday’s news, Greene said:

“It is naturally hugely gratifying to have the finding of the SDT, following a full examination in a full hearing over days. Previously the SRA rejected the complaint three times, the SDT twice and the police once. This complaint was given new life by the Divisional Court but rightly the SDT have rejected it again after hearing the facts. It has always been unfounded and now the SDT has confirmed that.”

He continued: “As mentioned to the tribunal, I am simply pleased to draw a line under the whole 10-year episode and move on — there is much work as a practitioner yet to be done.”

Davies brought a private prosecution against Greene in 2019 but this was struck out by the SDT. The matter didn’t end there, however, with the High Court later ruling Greene had a case to answer, although it didn’t make any findings against him. Greene’s subsequent challenge of the High Court ruling was knocked-back by the Court of Appeal, which led to the matter once again going before the SDT.