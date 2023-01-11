News

Kirkland & Ellis London partner drops £31 million on Malibu mansion

Avatar photo
By Legal Cheek on
13

Bargain 🥴

Credit: Burdge Architects/YouTube

A partner in the London office of Kirkland & Ellis has reportedly purchased a mansion in California for an eye-watering $38 million (£31 million).

Private equity lawyer Michael Steele is said to have snapped up the 12,000 square foot property nestled high above Malibu’s Carbon Beach along with his fashion designer wife Giovanna.

The glass-clad mansion sits on a 22 acre plot and boasts five bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a “bespoke floating glass staircase illuminated with LED lights”, US real estate website Dirt reports. Other eye-catching amenities include a poker room, spa, gym, beauty salon and elevator.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The report states the sizeable property was first listed for $47.5 million (£39 million) before dropping to just under $40 million (£35.5 million) and eventually snapped up by the couple for $38 million (£31 million).

Steele’s legal work “focuses on private equity sponsors and financial investors across a broad range of complex corporate and financing transactions”, according to his profile on Kirkland’s website. He joined the firm in 2015 following a seven-year spell at Magic Circle firm Freshfields.

Steele’s sizeable purchase reportedly comes ahead of his planned move to Los Angeles-based private equity firm GLP Capital Partners.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows Kirkland’s partners are among the flushest in the City with a profit per equity partner figure in excess of £6 million.

Check out a video tour of the vast property below 👇

13 Comments

Recession proof

Christ. Wait till the commenter who pretends to be a Kirkland associate sees this…

Lambo Enjoyer

POV: Kirkland NQ’s wet dream just before he wakes up to realise he has his first-year tort exam next week.

Back to revision chap!

Kirkland NQ

And if you’re wondering, yes it does have sufficient parking for his lambo collection.

Wow

Must have got a whacking mortgage to buy this. Hope he enjoys paying that off for the rest of time

Anon

Curious to know how the mortgaging for this likely worked? Assume he earns 6m a year (Kirkland PEP average), does he put down 10% and then pay the rest off monthly (with hefty interest I am sure) or does it work differently for purchases of this level?

Just curious, no hate pls!

Anon

Usually at least 25% at this level, much harder for the bank to shift a property like this if it has to repossess.

Got to suspect this is at least in part family money though. 5x earnings on a holiday home is mental even for an ultra high earner.

Star Bucks

I’m curious about the bedroom to bathroom ratio… I suppose you have to work 24/7 to be able to afford a place like this and his necessary coffee intake to sustain that work rate must have some house search specification related consequences?

Seamu

For the record Steele’s in-laws are minted. He wouldn’t have that much cash from his K&E draw to make this property acquisition.

John

If he can afford this, imagine how much a real Kirkland heavyweight like Adrian Maguire, David Higgins or Neel Sachdev could afford…

To Boldly Go

Aren’t they all the names of crew members in the original Star Trek?

Anon

How much do partners like this actually earn to be able to afford a pad like this? It must be significantly higher than the PEP average cos jeez

Future Trainee Associate

A touch gauche, in my view, but GLP Capital Partners clearly don’t mess around.

Someone got a outrageous signing bonus and hefty relocation fee…

Hats off.

Law School

31m and it’s not even on the water…

