News

Future barrister helps bar students select Inn by ‘scientifically’ ranking their animal badges

Avatar photo
By Legal Cheek on
1

Gray’s griffin scores five stars for mystique

Middle Temple

A future barrister has come up with an amusing way of helping bar students select an Inn of Court — ranking them by their animal-themed badges.

Taking to Twitter, Robin Harris has “scientifically” scored the animals of each Inn across three important categories: fight, flight and of course, mystique.

First up, Gray’s Inn’s griffin. “The griffin is a strong contender,” according to Harris, who hands the mystical creature an impressive five stars in the fight category.

Next for the Harris treatment, Inner Temple’s pegasus. “Solid mystique score for the Greek mythology link to Hercules,” he writes. “Dashing”.

Third up is the lion of Lincoln’s Inn. Just two stars for fight due in part to its “tiny” stature, according to Harris. “Lincoln’s might want to consider enlarging it”.

Finally, Middle Temple’s lamb. “The dark horse of the gang” potentially has “magic powers” thanks to its halo and golden staff. Five stars for mystique but just the one for fight.

Harris rounds off his tongue-in-cheek rankings with some slightly more sensible advice when it comes to selecting an Inn. “When in doubt; whoever gives you a scholarship!” he writes.

Preparing for pupillage interviews? Why not check out The Legal Cheek Chambers Most List 2023, which has everything you need to know about the leading chambers in England & Wales.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

1 Comment

Middle till I die

Fantastic!

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories