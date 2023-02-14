Future barrister helps bar students select Inn by ‘scientifically’ ranking their animal badges

Gray’s griffin scores five stars for mystique

A future barrister has come up with an amusing way of helping bar students select an Inn of Court — ranking them by their animal-themed badges.

Taking to Twitter, Robin Harris has “scientifically” scored the animals of each Inn across three important categories: fight, flight and of course, mystique.

Choosing an Inn of Court can be difficult. Each inn is a community with a range of things to recommend it. Key amongst them are the animals on the badge of each inn. I have rated them scientifically to help you make your choice. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/vnHm8e8VFF — Robin Harris (@casescasescases) February 13, 2023

First up, Gray’s Inn’s griffin. “The griffin is a strong contender,” according to Harris, who hands the mystical creature an impressive five stars in the fight category.

Gray’s Inn’s griffin Fight: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Flight: ⭐️⭐️⭐️

Mystique:⭐️⭐️ The griffin is a strong contender. It’s going to win a fight with any other inn animal. It loses flight stars as I bet it never runs from a scrap. Mystique low, lots of griffins around. Golden. — Robin Harris (@casescasescases) February 13, 2023

Next for the Harris treatment, Inner Temple’s pegasus. “Solid mystique score for the Greek mythology link to Hercules,” he writes. “Dashing”.

Inner Temple’s Pegasus Fight: ⭐️⭐️⭐️

Flight: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Mystique: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Gets 3 fight stars as a horse trod on my foot once and it really hurt. Easily the fastest in the air and on land. Solid mystique score for the Greek mythology link to Hercules. Dashing. — Robin Harris (@casescasescases) February 13, 2023

Third up is the lion of Lincoln’s Inn. Just two stars for fight due in part to its “tiny” stature, according to Harris. “Lincoln’s might want to consider enlarging it”.

Lincoln’s Inn’s tiny lion Fight: ⭐️⭐️

Flight: ⭐️⭐️

Mystique: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Even a tiny lion’s going to be tough. But it’s still tiny. Going to get trodden on by mistake by the other animals. Lincoln’s might want to consider enlarging it. High mystique because why is it tiny? — Robin Harris (@casescasescases) February 13, 2023

Finally, Middle Temple’s lamb. “The dark horse of the gang” potentially has “magic powers” thanks to its halo and golden staff. Five stars for mystique but just the one for fight.

Middle Temple’s lamb Fight: ⭐️

Flight: ⭐️⭐️⭐️

Mystique: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ The dark horse of the gang. Got a halo and a golden staff. Potential for magic powers. Probably our weakest fighter, but I’m putting nothing past a lamb with a halo. Can’t fly but quick on land. Fluffy. — Robin Harris (@casescasescases) February 13, 2023

Harris rounds off his tongue-in-cheek rankings with some slightly more sensible advice when it comes to selecting an Inn. “When in doubt; whoever gives you a scholarship!” he writes.

