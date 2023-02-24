IN-PERSON student event NEXT WEEK: Secrets to Success Birmingham — with Gowling WLG, Mills & Reeve, Shoosmiths and ULaw

Wednesday 1 March, 4pm to 6:30pm, taking place IN-PERSON at ULaw Birmingham

Legal Cheek is coming to Birmingham for the latest in its new series of in-person Secrets to Success events – in association with The University of Law (ULaw) – to help students boost their commercial awareness.

The event takes place on Wednesday 1 March and features lawyers and graduate recruitment teams from the Birmingham offices of Gowling WLG, Mills & Reeve and Shoosmiths, alongside a careers expert from ULaw.

Date: Wednesday 1 March 2023

Time: 4pm to 6:30pm

Location: The University of Law, Birmingham

Level: Students, Graduates

The speakers will share their secrets to success, telling the stories of their career journeys, while advising students on how they can best position themselves to obtain training contracts with leading firms. Up for discussion will also be the key commercial awareness topics students need to have on their radar.

The speakers

• Anjali Bancroft, principal associate specialising in residential development at Gowling WLG

• Jagjit Virdi, principal associate specialising in the defence of occupational stress and personal injury claims at Mills & Reeve

• Inayah Noormahomed-Qureshi, associate in the financial services team at Shoosmiths

• ULaw speaker to be announced

After the panel discussion, which will be chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, there will be networking over drinks and snacks with the speakers, trainees and members of their graduate recruitment teams.

