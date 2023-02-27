Listed law firm Ince misses yet another results deadline

Four so far

Listed law firm Ince has missed a fourth deadline to publish its latest financial results.

In an update to the London Stock Exchange today, Ince said the group’s auditor, BDO, had raised “further queries” in relation to “historical accounting treatments which have been addressed”. The firm said that BDO will require more time to complete the audit.

The results will now be released in early March, according to the update.

Ince had its shares suspended from trading on AIM in January 2023 following a delay in publishing its results for the year ended 31 March 2022. At the time, the firm said “historic and legacy accounting” meant BDO required “more time to conclude their outstanding audit work”. It missed further deadlines on 10 February and 24 February.

Last November, Ince announced it was selling its advisory business Arden Partners just seven months after it acquired it for £10 million. Around the same, the firm said it would “consolidate” its UK legal business and look to restructure its practices in Europe and Asia.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows Ince recruits around 12 trainees each year and offers a newly qualified salary of £90,000.