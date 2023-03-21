News

India opens its doors to international law firms

Avatar photo
By Emily Hinkley on
9

Could secondment opportunities follow?

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has given international law firms the go-ahead to practice foreign law in the country.

The new rules will allow BCI registered solicitors and other foreign lawyers to practice English, Welsh and international law in non-contentious matters and represent clients outside of India in international arbitration matters within the country.

International firms that register with the BCI will also be able to open offices to provide these services and access legal expertise relating to Indian laws from advocates enrolled with any Indian State Bar Council.

There are limits to the changes, which will not extend to litigation before courts and tribunals in India and only allow international transactional work on a reciprocal basis.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

India has one of the biggest legal markets in the world and the move could create exciting new international secondment opportunities for trainees whose firms set up offices in the country.

The loosening of strict protectionist rules that prevent anyone but Indian citizens from practising law in the country has been hotly debated over the last 20 years. But until now many international firms have worked around the issue by running their India practices out of other countries or through tie-ups with local outfits.

Commenting on the long-awaited approval, Law Society president Lubna Shuja said: “The Bar Council of India’s decision is a significant step forward in this long-standing issue and will create huge opportunities for solicitors and Indian advocates in both countries.”

India is not the only country relaxing rules on foreign firms practising within their boundaries. Saudi Arabia recently granted Clifford Chance, Dentons, Herbert Smith Freehills and Latham & Watkins the first three licences to practise law there as foreign firms.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

9 Comments

Sanj

Hooray! This is being very much progress.

India is one of the oldest Common Law jurisdictions in the world, having been part of the British Empire for many years and therefore having evolved a respected attitude to democracy and the rule of law that have carried on since beyond independence.

It is very much hoped that this progress will continue by the opening up of the legal markets here.

Reply Report comment
(8)(13)

A Brother

Is your first paragraph entirely tongue in cheek?

Reply Report comment
(12)(1)

Anonymous

Democracy gtfo?!? You seen what’s going on in Punjab!

Reply Report comment
(6)(1)

Unpopular Opinion Penguin

“Saudi Arabia recently granted Clifford Chance, Herbert Smith Freehills and Latham & Watkins the first three licences to practice law there as foreign firms.”

So… at least we now know that those firms are happy to do business with a regime that denies women even basic human rights and chops off people’s heads and hands as judicial punishments.

Money talks, I suppose…

Reply Report comment
(13)(6)

Mr Popper

Yes, it does seem to imply all their diversity and inclusion talk is vacuous PR puff and chasing dollars is their main moral principle.

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

Hmmmmmm

If ‘human rights’ matter so much to you, would you be willing to give up your TC/pupillage to go and fight in Saudi Arabia for Saudi womens’ rights?

Chasing dollars isn’t just something law firms do.

Reply Report comment
(5)(4)

Pillock Finder General

Straw man argument.

Bad form.

Back to school.

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

People (law students) seem only to remember the names of fallacies, not their operation

It isn’t a straw man argument. You choose to work at firms that do business with clients such as those alluded to above. It’s not a genuine belief you could saddle up to the Gulf and start defending rights, it’s just exhibitive of the same “selling out” that is done by the lawyers constituent of said firms.

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

Reality cheque

Meanwhile many Indian lawyers are coming to the UK for the £££.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories