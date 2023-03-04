NEXT WEEK: Secrets to Success Leeds — with Eversheds Sutherland, Pinsent Masons, Walker Morris and ULaw

Wednesday 8 March, 4pm to 6:30pm, taking place IN-PERSON at ULaw Leeds

Legal Cheek is coming to Leeds next week for the latest in its new 2023 series of IN-PERSON Secrets to Success events – in association with The University of Law (ULaw) – to help students boost their commercial awareness ahead of vacation schemes and training contract interviews.

The event takes place on Wednesday 8 March at ULaw Leeds, and features lawyers and graduate recruitment teams from Eversheds Sutherland, Pinsent Masons and Walker Morris, alongside a careers expert from ULaw.

Date: Wednesday 8 March 2023

Time: 4pm to 6:30pm

Location: The University of Law, Leeds

Level: Students, Graduates

The speakers will share their secrets to success, telling the stories of their career journeys, while advising students on how they can best position themselves to obtain training contracts with leading firms. Also up for discussion will be the key commercial awareness topics students need to have on their radar.

The speakers

• Charlie Markillie, principal associate in the competition, EU and trade group at Eversheds Sutherland

• Scott Oxley, senior associate in the commercial team at Pinsent Masons

• Anna Musk, trainee solicitor at Walker Morris

• Matthew Tomlinson, campus dean at The University of Law and former associate at DLA Piper and Addleshaw Goddard

After the Question Time-style discussion, which will be chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, there will be networking over drinks and snacks with the speakers, trainees from the firms and members of their graduate recruitment teams.

Apply to attend. You’ll be asked to submit two questions for the speakers.