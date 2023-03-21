Simmons & Simmons posts 75% spring retention rate

6 out of 8

Simmons & Simmons has announced it has retained six out of eight trainees due to qualify this month, handing the firm a spring score of 75%.

One trainee withdrew from the process and six received and accepted newly qualified (NQ) offers.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows the new NQs will start on a salary of £105,000, a decent jump from the £55,000 rookies receive in year two of their training contract.

The firm, which recruits around 24 trainees each year, did not provide details of the practice areas or offices the new recruits qualify into. It did, however, confirm all are on permanent, full-time contracts.

In our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey Simmons & Simmons scored A*s for legal tech and eco-friendliness, and As for training, peer support and partner approachability.

Legal Cheek recently reported a new training contract collaboration between Simmons & Simmons and Barclays, which will see just one joint training contract up for grabs later this year.