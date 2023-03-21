Sweet success! Law firm dishes out Wonka-style golden ticket TC offers

All seven applicants secure trainee positions

Most graduates attempting to secure training contracts are already aware that success can feel like gold dust, but one firm has taken it to the next level by offering actual golden tickets to its future trainees.

In a LinkedIn post, partner at Wilson Browne Solicitors Kevin Rogers announced that the firm’s most recent round of TC offers had been sent to the recipients in the form of a Willy Wonka-style golden ticket.

Initially, there had only been three TCs up for grabs, but the firm decided to increase its offering to accept all seven of those who applied.

Their marketing team came up with the idea of delivering the offers as golden tickets wrapped inside Galaxy chocolate bars and delivered by the firm’s mascot Wilson Bear. Inside the tickets read:

“Greetings to you (name), the lucky owner of this ticket from Mr Wilson Bear! This is YOUR confirmation of a Training Contract offer with Wilson Browne Solicitors… (the finding of this ticket has not involved ANY luck! You have EARNED THIS!!!!) Please present this ticket at the office on (start date) – and do not be late! (You may bring one Wilson Bear Cub with you, and only one… but no one else….)”

Rogers told Legal Cheek “the ‘reveal’ was an afterthought once we realised that we needed to make space for everyone, and bearing in mind that this was such a one-off, and that work should be fun too — that’s how we got there. It has been really well received by all of them, and their peers have congratulated them and celebrated with them, it has been lovely!”