Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Sunak is right to scale back his axing of EU laws [Spectator] (free, but registration required)
Whose guilt by what associations? [The Critic]
We need to fight for our right to protest [Spiked]
Top media barrister is granted silk status… by the media [Legal Cheek]
The first real robot war is coming: Machine versus lawyer [The Register]
Why We Need a Regulatory Sandbox For AI [Oxford Business Law Blog]
Why the dropping of the REUL sunset clause may be very bad news for Rejoiners [The Law and Policy Blog]
Protection of the public and the retrospective application of penalties [UK Human Rights Blog]
Jury sacrifice is part of a new religion [Scottish Legal News]
When is Without Prejudice really Without Prejudice? [Barrister Magazine]
