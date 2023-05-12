Lawyer reaches final of Eurovision

Immigration specialist by day, glam rocker by night 🤟

An Aussie lawyer has made it through to the Eurovision final as part of a progressive rock band.

Immigration lawyer Danny Estrin will represent Australia in the international competition after his band, Voyager, survived the semi-finals yesterday evening with their performance of synth-filled glam metal track Promise.

They join 25 other acts in Saturday’s final in Liverpool, which is hosting on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine.

When he’s not busy rocking out, Estrin is tackling visa problems and helping clients apply for residency through his role as a partner at Estrin Saul, Western Australia’s largest specialist immigration law firm.

Estrin studied law at the University of Western Australia before specialising in migration in a government role and later moving to private practice.

You can see the band in action below:

Speaking about balancing law and rock, Estrin told SBS News:

“It’s kind of left brain, right brain. I think the two complement each other quite well because you can use the creative side to come up with creative solutions. A lot of migration law is about strategy; what sort of visa do you get from this point to another point to achieve permanent residency in Australia.”

This isn’t the first time a lawyer has found Eurovision fame. Back in 2014 corporate lawyer Sebastiano Paù-Lessi nabbed 13th place for Switzerland with his stage persona “Sebalter”. Before him, Albanian lawyer Adrian Lulgjuraj was in the running in 2013 but failed to make it to the final.