Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Donald Trump puts US justice on trial with him [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)

Did an MP on the Privileges Committee break lockdown rules? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

Telling the story of how the “serious disruption” public order statutory instrument was passed [The Law and Policy Blog]

How laws are made [A Lawyer Writes]

Generative AI at the Crossroads [Oxford Business Law Blog]

Double Trouble for IPSO: The Sham Press Regulator is Contending with Two Crises at Once [Inforrm’s Blog]

A common law duty of care to issue an Osman warning? [UK Human Rights Blog]

100 Years of Female Barristers at the Bar [Barrister Magazine]

The accidental barrister: Jo Sidhu KC [Counsel]