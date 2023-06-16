Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Donald Trump puts US justice on trial with him [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)
Did an MP on the Privileges Committee break lockdown rules? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
Telling the story of how the “serious disruption” public order statutory instrument was passed [The Law and Policy Blog]
How laws are made [A Lawyer Writes]
Generative AI at the Crossroads [Oxford Business Law Blog]
Double Trouble for IPSO: The Sham Press Regulator is Contending with Two Crises at Once [Inforrm’s Blog]
A common law duty of care to issue an Osman warning? [UK Human Rights Blog]
100 Years of Female Barristers at the Bar [Barrister Magazine]
The accidental barrister: Jo Sidhu KC [Counsel]
Join the conversation