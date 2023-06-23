Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

A day in the life of court-hopping criminal solicitor [BBC]

Donald Trump is back in court, and this time it’s serious [New Statesman] (£)

Solicitor apprenticeships: Hamza’s journey [Gov.uk]

The judicial afterlife. What should we let retired judges do? [A Lawyer Writes]

Generative AI — an intellectual property minefield [Tech UK]

Make the Equality Act clear [The Critic]

How a British baroness is shaping America’s tech laws for kids [Politico]

The remarkable fall of Boris Johnson — and what it tells us, if anything, about our constitutional arrangements? [Law and Policy Blog]

Why isn’t mediation used more often in regulatory and public law cases? [Barrister Magazine]

Investigating misappropriated assets — the link between cash, conservatories, cheese and… camper-vans? [Scottish Legal News]