Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
A day in the life of court-hopping criminal solicitor [BBC]
Donald Trump is back in court, and this time it’s serious [New Statesman] (£)
Solicitor apprenticeships: Hamza’s journey [Gov.uk]
The judicial afterlife. What should we let retired judges do? [A Lawyer Writes]
Generative AI — an intellectual property minefield [Tech UK]
Make the Equality Act clear [The Critic]
How a British baroness is shaping America’s tech laws for kids [Politico]
The remarkable fall of Boris Johnson — and what it tells us, if anything, about our constitutional arrangements? [Law and Policy Blog]
Why isn’t mediation used more often in regulatory and public law cases? [Barrister Magazine]
Investigating misappropriated assets — the link between cash, conservatories, cheese and… camper-vans? [Scottish Legal News]
