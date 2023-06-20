News

UCAS data reveals law is most searched for career

As nearly half of all users express interest in apprenticeships

Law is the most searched-for career path according to data gathered by the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS).

The higher education service found that legal careers were the most commonly searched for on the Career Finder tool on its website during the month of May.

The pattern has continued into June and, on Wednesday last week, Siobhan Williams, business engagement manager for apprenticeships at UCAS, told delegates of a student recruitment conference at the LSE that ‘law’ was the most searched term on the UCAS Career Finder.

UCAS disclosed last week that nearly half of all users — about 425,000 — are now interested in apprenticeships, and from this autumn, the university admissions service will display apprenticeships side-by-side with undergraduate courses, its chief executive Clare Marchant said.

4 Comments

Apprenticeship champion

Apprenticeships are rocketing in popularity. Give it 10 years and they’ll be the most popular entry route into the legal profession.

poggers

Apprenticeships are a joke

Anon

Those on apprenticeships actually have a huge advantage over those entering the profession via the degree route (for solicitors at least) in that they already have several years more on the job experience by the time both cohorts are working alongside each other. When I was a trainee it was clear to see those who had already done paralegal jobs etc had a huge advantage over those who hadn’t in terms of soft skills and being successful in an office environment. For the rest of us it was a very steep learning curve. Meanwhile you will barely (if ever) use the knowledge gained from your law degree as a commercial solicitor.

A

Agreed. Apprentices in my firm are streaks ahead of trainees by the time they get to the final two years of their apprenticeship

