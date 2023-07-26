PostsNews

CMS records 80% autumn trainee retention rate

Avatar photo

By Emily Hinkley on

4

48 out of 60 rookies take NQ roles

CMS has announced that of the 60 trainees qualifying this autumn, 47 have signed permanent contracts, with a further one staying on a fixed-term deal. This hands the outfit a retention score of 80% or 78% depending on your reading of the numbers.

CMS confirmed 27 of the newly qualified lawyers (NQs) will be based in London; four will go to Sheffield and a further four to Glasgow; Bristol, Manchester and Aberdeen will each receive three; two will go to Edinburgh and the remaining one will head to Dubai.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Eleven newly qualified (NQ) solicitors will join the energy, projects and construction team: eight will join the finance team; eight will join the corporate team; eight will join the real estate team; six will join litigation and arbitration; five will join technology & media; and the final one will join CMS Legal Innovation.

The retained rookies in the London office can expect to see their salaries increase from £55,000 as second-year trainees to £105,000 upon qualification. Meanwhile, Bristol trainees will see a more modest increase from £45,000 to £68,000 upon qualification, Manchester rates rise from £34,500 to £60,000 and in Scotland trainees jump from £31,000 in their second year to £60,000 on qualification.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

4 Comments

Lol

What kind of NQ lawyer role is legal innovation and they’ll pay you 105k for that 🤣😂

Reply Report comment
(11)(3)

Q

Those in the industry is retention rate good or not?

Reply Report comment
(0)(5)

NQ

Post Lathams retention scores. Its been a bloodshed

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

?

?

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

CMS and Simmons raise NQ lawyer salaries

£105k and £107.5k

6 days ago
40
news

Buzzable hours! CMS lawyers to get lessons in beekeeping

Global law firm introduces hives to offices to mark World Bee Day 🐝

May 20 2022 11:37am
7
news

CMS and Fieldfisher reveal spring trainee retention scores

75% and 95%

Mar 10 2023 8:34am
7