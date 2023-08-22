PostsNews

Aspiring solicitor who studied film and media warns against doing dead-end arts degrees

By Bradley Fountain-Green on

‘Overpriced and underfunded’

An aspiring solicitor who switched to law after initially studying film has warned uni-goers against doing dead-end arts degrees.

Paralegal Alasdair Gretton-Richards claims his degree in film and media was “overpriced and underfunded”, and has cautioned those considering following in his footsteps.

“When I tell people I studied film, they ask if we watched movies all day, which was basically true,” Gretton-Richards says. “Contrast that to my law degree, you couldn’t afford to miss anything otherwise you’d drop too far behind, and everyone wanted to learn.”

After graduating, Gretton-Richards says he opted to study law as a postgrad to enhance his job prospects and find stability in his professional life. He went on to complete both the Graduate Diploma in Law and Legal Practice Course at The University of Law in Manchester.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Despite making movies from the age of eight, the aspiring lawyer agrees with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plans to crackdown on what he describes as “poor quality” university courses. This could see caps on the number of students allowed to study what government ministers have described as “rip-off” degrees.

The ULaw grad aims to qualify as a solicitor, but hasn’t let go of his passion for film-making just yet. His debut feature film, Masked Conspiracy, premiered on 5 August and one day hopes to have his work feature at Cannes Film Festival.

15 Comments

Anonymous

Spends the entire article degrading art and media degrees yet states at the end that he is currently making a feature film. Hypocrisy at its finest, like his idol Rishi Sunak.
Also, word to the wise – as you are yet to even get a TC – don’t burn bridges already by insulting a wide group of people.

Max

Hard agree, many of these degrees are just cash cows to fund the grossly high expenses of universities like chancellors’ salaries

Observer

I was hoping for some more chaos in the comments. Does anyone have a burning opinion on this that they would like to share?

C

Mate I only come here to check if another firm is rising their salaries 😂

Auntie Woake

This shows the flaw in the student loan process. Students would make better decisions if the debt was true debt not just added income tax on the successful.

Ben

It is true. I always chuckle at people who think a GDL is remotely equivalent to an LLB. The only reason why people get away with it at firm level is because transactional work just requires stamina.

Revert

Pretty pointless to compare the two… I mean, I chuckle at people who think that an LLB is remotely equivalent to a BA (Jurisprudence) or BA (Law).

Ben

Absolutely, agreed. Which one was it that you failed to get into?

trainee

Still got an Oxford sized chip on your shoulder huh?

John

Things have changed so much. I know a partner at an elite US firm who first joined the firm in the post room at the age of 18. These days working your way up like that would be unimaginable.

Graham

Same in Banking. The idea of someone working their way up from a local branch of HSBC (if any remain open) to working front office in investment banking is almost impossible now – used to be quite routine in the 80s if you showed the right qualities.

Disclosure King

I left uni with a pointless/worthless degree and then started my career in law by working in the postroom of a well known London firm. I worked my way up and qualified not too long ago. I was very lucky as my firm funded my exams, which I did part-time. It tough with a lot of set backs. It was worth it though.

I accept that it’s an uncommon route these days but people still “work their way up”.

Anonymous

New Labour’s legacy is university expansion (and the associated professionalisation of vocations such as nursing and policing), the selective application of the logic of globalisation and the seizure of the commanding heights of culture by Marxists and their useful idiots.

The net result is the abolition of the working class, probably by design. It cannot be a coincidence that so many civil servants and media worker bees are effete, booking middle class types who secretly despise the working class boys that made fun of them at school. That’s why BBC-sanctioned comedians are allowed to punch down at them and no one else.

Anonymous

Thanks Jeff

Steven & Spielberg LLP

In other news, water is wet.

